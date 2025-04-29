Valentino Lazaro News: Will sit out Venezia fixture

Lazaro (calf) had one key pass, one shot (zero on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner and was booked for the fifth time in 30 minutes in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Napoli.

Lazaro had a decent shift considering he was coming back from a muscular ailment but won't be available for the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Gvidas Gineitis or Yann Karamoh will man the right wing like when he was sidelined.