Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Back on the pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 6:17am

Livramento (calf) is back on the pitch as his recovery from the calf injury he suffered at the World Cup with England continues, the club announced.

Livramento had been trailing behind his injured teammates in his recovery timeline, making this return to the pitch a positive step forward. He's an undisputed starter at right back when fit, having made 17 Premier League appearances last season, including 14 starts, though a difficult, injury hit campaign overall has the staff taking a cautious approach with his buildup. Livramento is expected to continue building toward full training as his recovery progresses.

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
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