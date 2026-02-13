Valentino Livramento Injury: Could return early March

Livramento (hamstring) is on track for a return near the start of March, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Tino's on track. I think early March was the diagnosis, the return to play (date), and at the moment he's back on grass, he's running, he's building his fitness back up, and we're happy with how he's doing."

