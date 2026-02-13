Valentino Livramento Injury: Could return early March
Livramento (hamstring) is on track for a return near the start of March, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Tino's on track. I think early March was the diagnosis, the return to play (date), and at the moment he's back on grass, he's running, he's building his fitness back up, and we're happy with how he's doing."
Livramento is still sidelined, but with a positive update Friday, a return could be within the next month. He is on track to be an option near the start of March, as the full-back has already started to run on grass again. This comes after already missing six games, potentially missing close to 10 games by the time he is back. Once fit, he will look to return to a starting role, earning time on both flanks of the defense this season.
