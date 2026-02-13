Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Could return early March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Livramento (hamstring) is on track for a return near the start of March, according to manager Eddie Howe. "Tino's on track. I think early March was the diagnosis, the return to play (date), and at the moment he's back on grass, he's running, he's building his fitness back up, and we're happy with how he's doing."

Livramento is still sidelined, but with a positive update Friday, a return could be within the next month. He is on track to be an option near the start of March, as the full-back has already started to run on grass again. This comes after already missing six games, potentially missing close to 10 games by the time he is back. Once fit, he will look to return to a starting role, earning time on both flanks of the defense this season.

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Livramento See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Livramento See More
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
SOC
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
Author Image
Luke Atzert
14 days ago
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
17 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
39 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
39 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
66 days ago