Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Could return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Livramento (hamstring) could make his return next week but hasn't trained with the group yet, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "I think Tino [Livramento] will be early March, he has done well, he has been training and running for a period of time. I think when he comes back, he will be in a good place."

Livramento is closing in on a return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since early January and could be trending toward a comeback next week, though he has yet to rejoin full team training. His return would be a massive lift for the Magpies since he is a locked-in starter on the back line whenever he is fully fit and available. In the meantime, Lewis Hall and Kieran Trippier will continue to shoulder bigger responsibilities across the defense as they hold down those minutes.

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Livramento See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Livramento See More
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
SOC
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
Author Image
Luke Atzert
28 days ago
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
31 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
53 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
53 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
80 days ago