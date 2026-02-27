Valentino Livramento Injury: Could return next week

Livramento (hamstring) could make his return next week but hasn't trained with the group yet, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "I think Tino [Livramento] will be early March, he has done well, he has been training and running for a period of time. I think when he comes back, he will be in a good place."

Livramento is closing in on a return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out since early January and could be trending toward a comeback next week, though he has yet to rejoin full team training. His return would be a massive lift for the Magpies since he is a locked-in starter on the back line whenever he is fully fit and available. In the meantime, Lewis Hall and Kieran Trippier will continue to shoulder bigger responsibilities across the defense as they hold down those minutes.