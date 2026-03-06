Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Getting closer to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Livramento (hamstring) is getting closer to the matchday squad but remains a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Manchester City, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Tino [Livramento] is getting there, let's wait and see. He hasn't trained with us yet, but he has done a lot of work. He has a lot of work behind him, but it is just that training time with us."

Livramento still hasn't rejoined team training, though he's been putting in plenty of individual work and is edging closer to a return to the matchday squad. The full-back hasn't been officially ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Manchester City, but the timing could still be a bit tight for him to make the cut. Until he's back up to full speed, Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall are expected to continue handling the heavier workload at full-back.

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
