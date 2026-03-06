Valentino Livramento Injury: Getting closer to return

Livramento (hamstring) is getting closer to the matchday squad but remains a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Manchester City, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Tino [Livramento] is getting there, let's wait and see. He hasn't trained with us yet, but he has done a lot of work. He has a lot of work behind him, but it is just that training time with us."

