Valentino Livramento Injury: Making good progress

Livramento (hamstring) is making good progress but is still expected to return in early March, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "He's making good progress but I don't think we're going to shave too much time off the early March target for him."

Livramento is trending in the right direction as he works his way back from a hamstring injury, but his projected return is still tracking for early March. The medical staff are expected to stay patient and avoid accelerating the final phase of his rehab in order to minimize the risk of any setback. In the meantime, Lewis Hall and Kieran Trippier are in line for an uptick in minutes while he continues his recovery.