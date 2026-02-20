Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Making good progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Livramento (hamstring) is making good progress but is still expected to return in early March, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "He's making good progress but I don't think we're going to shave too much time off the early March target for him."

Livramento is trending in the right direction as he works his way back from a hamstring injury, but his projected return is still tracking for early March. The medical staff are expected to stay patient and avoid accelerating the final phase of his rehab in order to minimize the risk of any setback. In the meantime, Lewis Hall and Kieran Trippier are in line for an uptick in minutes while he continues his recovery.

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Livramento See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Livramento See More
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
SOC
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
Author Image
Luke Atzert
21 days ago
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Newcastle United Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD8 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
24 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
46 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
46 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
73 days ago