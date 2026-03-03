Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Nearing return to match squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Livramento (hamstring) is nearing a return to the match squad but Wednesday's clash against Manchester United might come too soon for him, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Tino is getting closer and closer, this game possibly comes too soon for him, we are desperate for him to become available."

Livramento is in the final stretch of his recovery and is closing in on a return to the matchday squad in the upcoming fixtures. Wednesday's showdown against Manchester United could arrive a bit too soon, even though coach Eddie Howe hasn't officially ruled him out, but Saturday's FA Cup battle with Manchester City is firmly on the radar. Until he is back at full throttle, Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall continue to log heavier minutes in the full-back rotation.

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
