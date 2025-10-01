Livramento is set for a decent spell on the sidelines after it was confirmed he suffered a knee ligament injury, missing six to eight weeks and around 10 games. This is brutal news for the defender who broke onto the scene last season and is on the rise as one of the league's better full-backs, now missing out until around the start of December. This will force some changes while he is out, with Kieran Trippier likely to take over a role on the right flank, while Dan Burn serves at left-back until Lewis Hall has raised his fitness levels.