Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Present in England's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Livramento (thigh) is part of the English national team's training group ahead of the World Cup kickoff, Henry Winter of The Football Boardroom reports.

Livramento should be an option for the upcoming national-team competition despite being inactive since mid-April due to the issue. Still, the full-back may be more of a depth option behind Reece James and Nico O'Reilly. If he gets a chance to produce, Livramento might hold attacking upside as part of a team that has the potential to dominate in most of the initial fixtures.

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
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