Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Rejoins full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Livramento is back training alongside the rest of his teammates as of Wednesday, a positive sign with the Premier League season opener against Liverpool approaching, according to Keith Downie.

Livramento's return to full training is a significant step forward as he works his way back from the calf injury he suffered at the World Cup with England. He's an undisputed starter at right back when fit, having made 17 Premier League appearances last season, including 14 starts, though he now faces fresh competition for the role following Newcastle's recent signing of Amar Dedic. Livramento is expected to continue building up his sharpness as the club finalizes its plans ahead of the opener. His timely return gives Newcastle United a fuller set of options at right back heading into the new campaign.

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
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