Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Ruled out of season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Livramento (calf) is out for Sunday's season opener against Liverpool, according to coach Matthias Jaissle. "It is too early to say on Tino, he was partially involved, but we need to be smart with his progress now. We need to wait until he is 100% fit."

Livramento had only recently returned to partial training as he worked his way back from the calf injury suffered at the World Cup with England, and manager Matthias Jaissle's caution now confirms he won't be rushed back for the opener despite that progress. Amar Dedic could start in his place if he's built up enough training reps, with Lewis Miley also capable of covering the role. Livramento is expected to continue building toward full fitness with his return targeted for the coming weeks.

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
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