Valentino Livramento Injury: Ruled out of season opener
Livramento (calf) is out for Sunday's season opener against Liverpool, according to coach Matthias Jaissle. "It is too early to say on Tino, he was partially involved, but we need to be smart with his progress now. We need to wait until he is 100% fit."
Livramento had only recently returned to partial training as he worked his way back from the calf injury suffered at the World Cup with England, and manager Matthias Jaissle's caution now confirms he won't be rushed back for the opener despite that progress. Amar Dedic could start in his place if he's built up enough training reps, with Lewis Miley also capable of covering the role. Livramento is expected to continue building toward full fitness with his return targeted for the coming weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Livramento See More
-
Underdog Fantasy
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine21 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season27 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season29 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW34 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 34-38119 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18125 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Livramento See More