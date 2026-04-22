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Valentino Livramento Injury: Set for second scan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 8:33am

Livramento (thigh) is set for a secondary scan and could potentially be an option for the final two games of the season, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Livramento was off early in the club's last outing, and the full extent of his injury and absence is still unknown, as the full-back is facing a secondary scan to confirm his options for the end of the season. Unfortunately, best case scenario isthat he could return for the final game or two of the season. This would be a better outcome than missing out completely, as he has struggled with injury most of the season in a rough campaign, just trying to be fit for World Cup selection. While he is out, Kierran Trippier and Lewis Hall should serve as full-backs.

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
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