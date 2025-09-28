Livramento had his day cut short after a hard challenge led to an awkward landing, giving the defender an injured knee that he was not able to walk off the field with, instead being stretchered off the pitch. This is brutal news for the defender, who will hope the stretcher was just precautionary, as he is a regular starter and will want to avoid a long absence. He was replaced by Jamaal Lascelles, although Kieran Trippier will be more likely to rejoin the starting XI in Livramento's place if he misses more time.