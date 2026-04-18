Valentino Livramento Injury: Suffers thigh injury
Livramento (thigh) was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's match against Bournemouth and will undergo further examination to determine the severity of the injury, according to coach Eddie Howe, per Craig Hope.
Livramento has been sidelined by another injury setback, continuing a frustrating pattern after struggling to stay healthy. Manager Howe's description of the situation as a significant blow underlines how highly the right-back is valued in Newcastle's system. Kieran Trippier is expected to step in at right-back in Livramento's absence, providing experienced cover on that side
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Livramento See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 334 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 334 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks22 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3223 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Valentino Livramento See More