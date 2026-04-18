Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 9:52am

Livramento (thigh) was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's match against Bournemouth and will undergo further examination to determine the severity of the injury, according to coach Eddie Howe, per Craig Hope.

Livramento has been sidelined by another injury setback, continuing a frustrating pattern after struggling to stay healthy. Manager Howe's description of the situation as a significant blow underlines how highly the right-back is valued in Newcastle's system. Kieran Trippier is expected to step in at right-back in Livramento's absence, providing experienced cover on that side

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
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