Valentino Livramento Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Livramento (thigh) was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's match against Bournemouth and will undergo further examination to determine the severity of the injury, according to coach Eddie Howe, per Craig Hope.

Livramento has been sidelined by another injury setback, continuing a frustrating pattern after struggling to stay healthy. Manager Howe's description of the situation as a significant blow underlines how highly the right-back is valued in Newcastle's system. Kieran Trippier is expected to step in at right-back in Livramento's absence, providing experienced cover on that side