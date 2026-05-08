Valentino Livramento headshot

Valentino Livramento Injury: Unlikely to return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Livramento (thigh) is unlikely to play again this season with Newcastle, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Tino is doing well, he is improving. Don't think he will be back this season. We will let him recover and get a good summer behind him."

Livramento has had a deeply disrupted campaign managing various injury issues, and the decision to shut him down for the remaining fixtures is the sensible call given the risk of aggravating the thigh problem further. The full-back will now focus on a full recovery with the World Cup also on the horizon this summer, with Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall continuing to cover at full-back for Newcastle's final fixtures of the season. Livramento ends the season with one assist, 36 crosses, 22 tackles and 39 clearances in 17 Premier League appearances (14 starts).

Valentino Livramento
Newcastle United
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