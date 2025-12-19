Livramento suffered a setback to his knee injury in the same area as his previous one, and although the issue is not considered serious, the defender is unlikely to return to the match squad before 2026, as this type of injury typically requires a longer recovery period. This is a massive blow for the Magpies, as they are running out of options in the backline due to injuries, which will force coach Eddie Howe to change his system or deploy players in unnatural positions, with Lewis Miley emerging as an option to feature in the backline.