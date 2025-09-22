Livramento turned in a modest performance Sunday playing as wing-back for Newcastle in a match that was heavy on defensive duties and light on attacking return. He had one tackle and committed one foul while helping his team in defensive transitions, though he was not particularly influential going forward; no shots and placing five inaccurate crosses. Across recent games he has shown good consistency, especially in matches where Newcastle are expected to defend more; his positioning and defensive recovery are stronger skills than his offensive threat right now. Looking ahead, his fantasy value will be tied to clean sheet potential.