Valentino Livramento News: Great on both ends of pitch

Livramento assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Livramento was a standout player for Newcastle against Leicester on Monday. In 90 minutes played, the left back registered one assist, created the most chances in the match with three, won six of his nine duels, and made five recoveries. The assist was Livramento's first goal contribution in 24 Premier League starts for Newcastle this season, and he will look to build on the momentum against Manchester United on Saturday.