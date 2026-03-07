Valentino Livramento News: On bench Saturday
Livramento (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Manchester City.
Livramento returns to the matchday squad against Manchester City after progressing in his recovery through individual training sessions. The full-back has not yet fully rejoined team training and begins the match on the bench as he continues building fitness. Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall continue to start at full-back while Livramento works his way back to full match readiness.
