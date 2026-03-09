Valentino Livramento News: Still building fitness

Livramento is still building fitness and appears to be outside of a starting role until he is a bit healthier, according to manager Eddie Howe. "He probably hasn't done enough training for me to feel 100% confident he can be in the best physical moment to start, especially in such a big game, but he's in our squad. Anyone who is in that position is in contention to play, so it's a balance with Tino at the moment. He's a massive player for us, and it's great to have him back, but I have to try and get the team selection right."

Livramento returned to the bench over the weekend for FA Cup play, receiving 10 minutes from the bench. That said, it doesn't appear the defender is yet fit enough to start, still needing to do a bit more work in training. He will likely only be a bench option to face Barcelona on Tuesday, more likely to start when facing Chelsea on Saturday.