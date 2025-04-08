Valentino Livramento News: To be assessed

Livramento is set to be assessed after he was viewed limping off the field after taking a few knocks in Monday's 3-0 win to Leicester, according to Lee Ryder of the Chronicle.

Livramento looks to be a bit of an injury scare heading into the week after he was viewed limping in the mixed zone at full time of Monday's match. The good news is nothing has been further clarified as anything more than a knock, although he is undergoing assessment. He will hope testing reveals nothing further after his impressive play against the Foxes, with the club taking the field again Sunday to face Manchester United.