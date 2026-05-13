Vanderson Injury: Back running on grass

Vanderson (thigh) was spotted running on the grass Wednesday as he works against the clock to be fit for the World Cup with Brazil this summer, according to the club.

Vanderson had undergone surgery following the thigh injury sustained against PSG in March, with a three-month recovery timeline initially casting serious doubt over his World Cup participation. His return to outdoor running is an encouraging sign that his rehabilitation is progressing well, and the Brazilian is clearly determined to give himself every chance of being available for the tournament. Vanderson ended his Monaco season with two assists, 15 chances created, 43 tackles and 33 interceptions across 22 appearances in all competitions before the injury struck, and Brazil will be hoping he can prove his fitness in time for the squad announcement.