Vanderson Injury: Could miss rest of season

Vanderson suffered a thigh injury in Friday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain and is set to undergo surgery to address the issue, which is expected to sideline him for about three months and will likely prevent him from playing in the 2026 World Cup, according to Cahe Mota of Globo.

