Vanderson Injury: Not fit for World Cup

Vanderson (thigh) was not called up by Brazil for the World Cup and will now focus on recovering fully ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Vanderson had been racing against time to prove his fitness following the thigh surgery he underwent in March, but his omission from manager Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad brings a definitive end to his World Cup hopes for this summer. The right wing-back ends the season with two assists, 15 chances created, 43 tackles and 33 interceptions across 22 appearances in all competitions before the injury struck.