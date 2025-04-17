Fantasy Soccer
Vanderson headshot

Vanderson Injury: Questionable against Strasbourg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Vanderson (undisclosed) is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Strasbourg since he remained inside to receive treatment on Thursday, coach Adi Hutter told the medias, according to Christopher Roux of of Nice Matin.

Vanderson didn't train with the squad on Thursday as he remained inside to receive treatment. He is a doubt for Saturday's match against the Alsacians and his absence would be a blow since he is a regular starter on the right side for Monaco. Wilfried Singo is expected to replace him at right-back if he is unavailable.

Vanderson
Monaco
