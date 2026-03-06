Vanderson Injury: Suffers injury against PSG
Vanderson subbed off early in Friday's clash with Paris Saint-Germain after being treated for a potential injury.
Vanderson lasted less than 15 minutes on the field before being replaced by Jordan Teze in the weekend game. The Brazilian's status is now a concern ahead of the next league contests, considering that he had been an often reliable wing-back option. Still, the severity of his issue is yet to be revealed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now