Vanderson News: Likely suspended in Ligue 1

Vanderson picked up his fifth yellow card in the Coupe de France and is now staring at a likely suspension from the FFF disciplinary commission ahead of Saturday's showdown with Lens. That is a real setback for the Diagonale, as he has been a locked-in starter at right back and one of the steady pieces in the back line. His absence will force a shake-up in the XI, with Krepin Diatta or Jordan Teze emerging as the leading options to step in and fill the void on the flank.