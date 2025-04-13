Fantasy Soccer
Vanderson headshot

Vanderson News: Provides assist in solid outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Vanderson assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Marseille.

Vanderson registered his third assist of the season on Breel Embolo's second-half goal Saturday against Marseille. The Brazilian was active on both ends of the pitch with four tackles, four interceptions and two chances created, helping his team secure the victory. He will look to maintain his level of performance against Strasbourg on Saturday.

Vanderson
Monaco
