Vanderson News: Provides assist in solid outing

Vanderson registered his third assist of the season on Breel Embolo's second-half goal Saturday against Marseille. The Brazilian was active on both ends of the pitch with four tackles, four interceptions and two chances created, helping his team secure the victory. He will look to maintain his level of performance against Strasbourg on Saturday.