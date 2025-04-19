Vanderson News: Solid defensively in draw

Vanderson recorded five tackles (four successful), one interception, one clearance and attempted three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Strasbourg.

Vanderson put in a full 90-minute shift Saturday, despite being a doubt just days before the match. The 23-year-old delivered a solid defensive display to help secure the clean sheet. In addition to his defensive efforts, he looked promising at times going forward, delivering multiple crosses, one of which created a scoring chance.