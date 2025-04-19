Fantasy Soccer
Vanderson News: Solid defensively in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Vanderson recorded five tackles (four successful), one interception, one clearance and attempted three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Strasbourg.

Vanderson put in a full 90-minute shift Saturday, despite being a doubt just days before the match. The 23-year-old delivered a solid defensive display to help secure the clean sheet. In addition to his defensive efforts, he looked promising at times going forward, delivering multiple crosses, one of which created a scoring chance.

