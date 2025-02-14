Vangelis Pavlidis News: Scores only goal in playoff win
Pavlidis scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Monaco.
Pavlidis scored the only goal as his side took an away advantage in the first leg of the Champions League playoff. He has scored five goals in his last three Champions League matches. In the group phase he also scored his first goal of the season in the Champions League away to Monaco.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now