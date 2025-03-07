Fantasy Soccer
Vangelis Pavlidis News: Six uncalibrated shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Pavlidis had six shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Barcelona.

Pavlidis led the Benfica attacking effort Wednesday with six shots attempted (zero on goal) in their 1-0 loss to Barcelona. The forward also made two tackles (one won) and one interception during his 84 minutes of play. The goalless appearance closes the book on a string of four successive Champions League appearances in which the forward scored at least one goal, scoring six total over that span.

