Vangelis Pavlidis News: Six uncalibrated shots

Pavlidis led the Benfica attacking effort Wednesday with six shots attempted (zero on goal) in their 1-0 loss to Barcelona. The forward also made two tackles (one won) and one interception during his 84 minutes of play. The goalless appearance closes the book on a string of four successive Champions League appearances in which the forward scored at least one goal, scoring six total over that span.