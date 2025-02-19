Fantasy Soccer
Vangelis Pavlidis headshot

Vangelis Pavlidis News: Two goals contribution Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Pavlidis scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-3 draw against Monaco.

Pavlidis delivered another strong performance on Tuesday, helping Benfica secure a draw and qualify for the next round. He assisted Kerem Akturkoglu's opening goal and later converted a penalty to equalize in the second half. The Greek forward has been impressive in the Champions League this season, with seven goals and two assists in 10 appearances. He will aim to maintain this form in the next round.

Vangelis Pavlidis
Benfica
