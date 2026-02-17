Vangelis Pavlidis News: Unproductive Tuesday

Pavlidis registered one tackle (zero won) in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Pavlidis failed to meet expectations after being involved in three goals during the previous game against Real Madrid, as he faced a stronger defense this time with Antonio Rudiger back in the opposition's lineup. The striker was unable to increase his current season counts of two goals and two assists in nine UCL games, but he should remain his side's top offensive threat in the No. 9 spot.