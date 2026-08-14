Vanja Drkusic News: Loaned to Espanyol

Drkusic joined Espanyol on loan with an option to buy through June 30, 2027, from Zenit, the club announced.

Drkusic came through the youth setups of NK Krsko and SC Heerenveen before moving through Rende, NK Bravo, Sochi, Zenit and Red Star, winning a Russian league title and Super Cup along with a Serbian league title and cup along the way. The Slovenia international is expected to add defensive depth to Espanyol's backline this season.