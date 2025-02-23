Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Allows one, saves penalty shot

Milinkovic-Savic made seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against AC Milan.

Milinkovic-Savic had a great day, much likely leading to the club's win, as he would only allow one goal while saving seven shots, with one being critical after saving a penalty kick in the 33rd minute. However, it was his fourth straight match without a clean sheet, with seven in 25 appearances this season. He will have a decent chance of picking up his eighth when facing Monza on March. 3 in their next contest.