Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Allows three goals in Bologna game

Milinkovic-Savic had one save and one clearance and gave up three goals in Monday's 3-2 loss versus Bologna.

Milinkovic-Savic conceded more than twice for just the second time in the campaign, mostly because of neat finishes by the Bologna forwards. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five rounds, making 16 saves and surrendering six goals over that stretch. Up next, Napoli will face Pisa away Sunday.