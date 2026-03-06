Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Beaten once by Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Milinkovic-Savic had three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win over Torino.

Milinkovic-Savic returned between the sticks after Alex Meret had gotten the call last week and had a solid showing but conceded on a late finish from close range. Both goalies have offered similar performances and will continue competing in the final portion of the season. Milinkovic-Savic has made eight saves and allowed five goals in his last three starts, with no clean sheet. Up next, Napoli will host Lecce next Saturday.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Napoli
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vanja Milinkovic-Savic See More
