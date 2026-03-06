Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Beaten once by Torino
Milinkovic-Savic had three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win over Torino.
Milinkovic-Savic returned between the sticks after Alex Meret had gotten the call last week and had a solid showing but conceded on a late finish from close range. Both goalies have offered similar performances and will continue competing in the final portion of the season. Milinkovic-Savic has made eight saves and allowed five goals in his last three starts, with no clean sheet. Up next, Napoli will host Lecce next Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vanja Milinkovic-Savic See More
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Switzerland vs SerbiaDecember 1, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Thursday World Cup Targets for Nov. 24November 23, 2022
-
World Cup
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and StrategyNovember 16, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vanja Milinkovic-Savic See More