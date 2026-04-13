Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Concedes once in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Milinkovic-Savic made one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Parma.

Milinkovic-Savic was rarely tested throughout the match, making just one save from distance as Parma managed only three shots in total. Despite the limited workload, he did concede, bringing an end to a two-game clean sheet streak. That save was only the second he has been required to make across his last three appearances, with his next outing scheduled for Saturday against Lazio.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Napoli
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