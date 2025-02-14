Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Concedes thrice against Bologna
Milinkovic-Savic had four saves and three clearances and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-2 defeat versus Bologna.
Milinkovic-Savic didn't look great on the opening goal, as he didn't come out aggressively enough, while he wasn't at fault in the other two, a PK and an own goal. He had last conceded three goals in a game in October. He has kept one clean sheet, made 21 saves and surrendered six goals in the last five fixtures. Torino will host Milan on Saturday.
