Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Concedes twice in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Milinkovic-Savic had no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Roma.

Milinkovic-Savic returned to the starting XI Sunday after missing three weeks with a thigh injury. It was not his best performance as he conceded two goals and failed to make a save in the draw. He'll look to bounce back Sunday in another difficult matchup at Atalanta, a side which has scored 34 goals through 25 matches this season.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Napoli
More Stats & News
