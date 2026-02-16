Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Concedes twice in return

Milinkovic-Savic had no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Roma.

Milinkovic-Savic returned to the starting XI Sunday after missing three weeks with a thigh injury. It was not his best performance as he conceded two goals and failed to make a save in the draw. He'll look to bounce back Sunday in another difficult matchup at Atalanta, a side which has scored 34 goals through 25 matches this season.