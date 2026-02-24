Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Five saves in defeat

Milinkovic-Savic had five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Atalanta.

Milinkovic-Savic made five saves and one clearance Sunday but was beaten by two second half headers in a 2-1 defeat versus Atalanta. After missing four successive matches (all competitions) due to a thigh injury, the veteran keeper has conceded twice in consecutive fixtures. Milinkovic-Savic's next opportunity is likely to come Saturday when Napoli travel for a matchups versus Verona.