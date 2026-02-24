Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Five saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Milinkovic-Savic had five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Atalanta.

Milinkovic-Savic made five saves and one clearance Sunday but was beaten by two second half headers in a 2-1 defeat versus Atalanta. After missing four successive matches (all competitions) due to a thigh injury, the veteran keeper has conceded twice in consecutive fixtures. Milinkovic-Savic's next opportunity is likely to come Saturday when Napoli travel for a matchups versus Verona.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vanja Milinkovic-Savic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vanja Milinkovic-Savic See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Switzerland vs Serbia
SOC
DFS Soccer: Yahoo Single-Game Preview for Switzerland vs Serbia
Author Image
Ben Novack
December 1, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Thursday World Cup Targets for Nov. 24
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Thursday World Cup Targets for Nov. 24
Author Image
AJ Scholz
November 23, 2022
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
SOC
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 16, 2022