Milinkovic-Savic was beaten once by a long-range effort and was fortunate not to concede more, with two Udinese goals ruled out and another strike crashing against the post as the hosts dominated proceedings in attack. The goalkeeper still managed to register four saves, taking his total to seven across his last two appearances, though he has conceded three goals in that span and is now without a clean sheet in three straight matches. He is expected to be back in action on Sunday against Cremonese.