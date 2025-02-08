Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Gives up one goal versus Genoa
Milinkovic-Savic made one save and one clearance and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.
Milinkovic-Savic didn't need to do much as his side pulled the strings but still conceded, as Genoa were opportunistic on a giveaway by his defense. He has kept one clean sheet, made 25 saves and surrendered four goals in the last five matches. Torino will face Bologna away Friday.
