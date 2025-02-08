Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Gives up one goal versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Milinkovic-Savic made one save and one clearance and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Genoa.

Milinkovic-Savic didn't need to do much as his side pulled the strings but still conceded, as Genoa were opportunistic on a giveaway by his defense. He has kept one clean sheet, made 25 saves and surrendered four goals in the last five matches. Torino will face Bologna away Friday.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now