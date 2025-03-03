Fantasy Soccer
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Milinkovic-Savic made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Monza.

Milinkovic-Savic had a quiet outing Sunday against Monza with just two saves but still secured his eighth clean sheet of the season. He also registered a clearance, bringing his total to nine in the last five games. Another favorable matchup awaits him on Saturday against Parma.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Torino
