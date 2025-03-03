Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Keeps clean sheet in victory
Milinkovic-Savic made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Monza.
Milinkovic-Savic had a quiet outing Sunday against Monza with just two saves but still secured his eighth clean sheet of the season. He also registered a clearance, bringing his total to nine in the last five games. Another favorable matchup awaits him on Saturday against Parma.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now