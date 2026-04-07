Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Keeps clean sheet Monday

Milinkovic-Savic made one save and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 1-0 win over AC Milan.

Milinkovic-Savic kept his second straight clean sheet Monday, successfully keeping AC Milan at bay. Much of the credit goes to his defense again though, as that unit has allowed just a single shot on target over the last two matches. Milinkovic-Savic has a great chance to keep a third consecutive clean sheet Sunday at Parma, a side which has scored just 22 goals through 31 matches this season.