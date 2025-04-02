Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Makes five saves in draw

Milinkovic-Savic made five saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Milinkovic-Savic had a solid outing in Monday's clash, making five saves for the 11th time in 29 appearances this season. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to prevent conceding a goal from Adam Marusic in the second half. He will look to rebound and earn a clean sheet when he faces a more favorable opponent on Sunday against Hellas Verona.