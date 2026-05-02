Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Oustanding in Como match
Milinkovic-Savic made four saves and didn't concede in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Como.
Milinkovic-Savic didn't have supreme volume but pulled off several crucial saves on difficult shots in the first half. He has kept four clean sheets in the last six rounds, allowing three goals and making 16 saves. Up next, Napoli will host Bologna next Monday.
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