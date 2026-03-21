Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Plucks grass in Cagliari game

Milinkovic-Savic recorded two clearances and no saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 1-0 victory over Cagliari.

Milinkovic-Savic didn't have to soil his gloves in this one, as Cagliari didn't have any attempt on goal. He and Alex Meret have been rotating consistently in the last month. This marked his first clean sheet in five appearances. He has given up six goals, made 11 saves and denied a PK during that stretch. Up next, Napoli will host Milan on April 6.