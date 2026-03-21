Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Plucks grass in Cagliari game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Milinkovic-Savic recorded two clearances and no saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 1-0 victory over Cagliari.

Milinkovic-Savic didn't have to soil his gloves in this one, as Cagliari didn't have any attempt on goal. He and Alex Meret have been rotating consistently in the last month. This marked his first clean sheet in five appearances. He has given up six goals, made 11 saves and denied a PK during that stretch. Up next, Napoli will host Milan on April 6.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Napoli
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