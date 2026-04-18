Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Saves PK and allows two goals versus Lazio
Milinkovic-Savic recorded five saves, parried away a penalty kick and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Lazio.
Milinkovic-Savic denied Mattia Zaccagni's spot-kick in the first half but was beaten by two close-range finishes. He has started over Alex Meret in four consecutive fixtures, keeping two clean sheets, surrendering three goals and making seven saves in that span. Up next, Napoli will face Cremonese at home Friday.
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