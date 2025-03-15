Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Unbeaten in Empoli match

Milinkovic-Savic registered two saves and two clearances and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Empoli.

Milinkovic-Savic had to turn away just a pair of shots as Empoli created a solid amount of chances, but their forwards didn't have great touch. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five rounds, making 17 saves and allowing six goals. Torino will face Lazio away on March 31.