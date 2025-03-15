Fantasy Soccer
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic headshot

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic News: Unbeaten in Empoli match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Milinkovic-Savic registered two saves and two clearances and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Empoli.

Milinkovic-Savic had to turn away just a pair of shots as Empoli created a solid amount of chances, but their forwards didn't have great touch. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five rounds, making 17 saves and allowing six goals. Torino will face Lazio away on March 31.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
Torino
